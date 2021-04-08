Birmingham City said in a statement that they did not believe social media platforms were doing enough "to stamp out unacceptable abuse and discrimination"

Birmingham have joined Championship rivals Swansea in boycotting social media for the next seven days.

Blues posted at 18:00 BST on Thursday that they stood in "in solidarity with Swansea in the fight against abuse and discrimination of all forms across social media".

Scottish Premiership champions Rangers followed suit at 19:00 BST.

The move comes in a week when more footballers have been subjected to racist abuse on social media.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Liverpool trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane were all sent abusive messages.

"This goes far beyond pulling together as Blues, but as football and society," Birmingham said in a statement. external-link

"We know how players and staff at the football club use social media in both personal and professional capacities, therefore, are acutely aware of how these platforms are further becoming a hotbed for abusive, offensive and discriminatory content.

"We understand how social media can be used as a force for good, but at present do not recognise this trait in such arenas and believe firmly that those responsible for these platforms are not doing enough to stamp out the unacceptable abuse and discrimination that they are housing."