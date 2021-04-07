Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Lee Power took control at Swindon in December 2013 and had a brief spell as interim manager in 2015-16 following the sacking of Mark Cooper

Swindon Town and their owner Lee Power have been charged with breaching Football Association regulations regarding the ownership and/or funding of the League One club.

In February Power, who is also chairman of the Robins, said the Wiltshire side were "on the brink of bankruptcy".

Sports agency First Touch Pro Management and its company director Michael Standing face similar charges.

All parties have until until 22 April to provide their responses.

Swindon said the club was made aware of the charges on Wednesday morning and are seeking legal advice.

Standing, a former Aston Villa trainee who had spells at Bradford and Walsall, has previously stated he acquired 50% of Swindon's holding company when Power bought the Robins in 2013.

Under FA regulations, agents are not allowed to own clubs because of potential conflicts of interest.

Power warned Swindon could go into administration last May after he failed to overturn an injunction to prevent him selling the club to an American company.

Swindon are 20th in League One, above the relegation zone on goals scored.