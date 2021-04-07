Last updated on .From the section Irish

Coleraine can't stop Jordan Stewart from firing in the opener

Jordan Stewart's superb double helped Premierships leaders Linfield to a 2-1 win over Coleraine in the top-two tussle at Windsor Park.

Stewart produced two moments of magic in the first half to put the champions firmly in control.

Blues defender Niall Quinn was sent-off on 62 minutes and Coleraine capitalised as Curtis Allen headed in with five minutes left.

Bannsiders defender Aaron Canning was also dismissed as Linfield held on.

It looked so comfortable for Linfield as Stewart sent them in with a two-goal lead at half-time and Coleraine rarely threatening.

Stewart netted the opener on 17 minutes, escaping his marker with a brilliant first touch followed by a clever jink to leave two defenders on the turf before placing the ball high into the net.

The forward completed his double just before the break, this time nipping in front of a defender, rounding Chris Johns and from a tight angle he managed to find the net.

Stewart and Shayne Lavery missed out in one-on-ones as both dragged their shots wide while a Chris Johns blunder gifted Coleraine striker Jamie Clackin a chance at an open goal but he curled over while under pressure.

Linfield continued to threaten early in the second half but suffered a blow when referee Andrew Davey showed Quinn a second yellow card after a foul on Matthew Shevlin.

Coleraine struggled to make the extra count but they finally found a way through when substitute Allen headed in from Glackin's cross.

The visitors pressed for the late equaliser but were vulnerable to the counter-attack and Canning was dismissed for tripping Manzinga as he raced through on goal.

A deserved win for the Blues and with games running out they look like champions in waiting.