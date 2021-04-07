Euro 2022 Play-off first leg - Ukraine v Northern Ireland Venue: Kolos Stadium, Kovalivka Date: Friday 9 April Coverage: Live coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport NI website and Red Button. Kick-off at 17:00 BST

Northern Ireland striker Simone Magill hopes to bring her excellent goalscoring form into the Euro 2022 play-off against Ukraine.

Magill has bagged three goals in her last four games for Everton as she goes into NI's maiden play-off for a major finals on Friday and next Tuesday.

"If there's ever a time in my career to be firing them in this is it," said Magill.

"I'm super excited - we're delighted to be preparing for two massive games."

Magill made her senior Northern Ireland debut at just 15 and she has netted 15 times in 62 international appearances,

She joined Everton in 2013 and signed a new three-year deal with the Merseyside club in 2019 after being named player of the season in their WSL campaign.

Ukraine trip

Northern Ireland travel for the first leg at Kolos Stadium in Kovalivka on Friday before the return leg four days later at Seaview in Belfast.

Kenny Shiels' side were beaten 4-0 by Ukraine in the Pinatar Cup last year and they will assume their familiar role as underdogs as they bid to reach a major tournament for the first time.

"We've got these two games that lie in front of us and they're massive - we know it's going to be a tough ask," added Magill.

A leap of joy from Magill as she celebrates scoring against Wales in the qualifying campaign

"We've always been underdogs but in typical Northern Ireland fashion we're going to leave everything on the pitch. We are going to fear absolutely nothing and fingers crossed we can get the job done.

"We were written off at the start of the campaign and we've proved everyone wrong. The progress we've made and the journey we've been on with these girls is fantastic and we're so, so close to qualifying for a major tournament.

"This has always been the dream - when I was a little kid not only did I want to play for Northern Ireland, I wanted to be part of that first group to qualify for a major tournament.

"The progress we've made and the journey we've been on with these girls is fantastic and we're so, so close to qualifying for the finals in England,

"It would mean everything - for all the hard work that goes in and all the sacrifices that have been made to get us to where we are now. We've already made history by getting to this point but we know we haven't achieved anything yet."