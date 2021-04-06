Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Kieran Tierney was forced off injured in Arsenal's 3-0 loss to Liverpool

Arsenal have eased fears over Kieran Tierney's availability for Euro 2020 by confirming the Scotland defender does not require knee surgery.

The 23-year-old is expected to return to full training in four to six weeks.

Concerns were raised when Tierney went off injured in the first half of the 3-0 loss to Liverpool on Saturday after a challenge from James Milner.

He sustained ligament damage, Arsenal confirmed, but is due to return around a month before Scotland's opener.

Tierney started all three of Scotland's recent World Cup qualifiers - contributing three assists in the 4-0 rout of the Faroe Islands - and is integral to Steve Clarke's plans.

Co-hosts Scotland begin their first finals in 23 years against the Czech Republic at Hampden on 14 June. They face England at Wembley four days later and round off their Group D campaign at home to Croatia on 22 June.