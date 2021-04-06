Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has sold the League One club to American investment fund ORG.

A new company, Gamechanger 20 Ltd, has been formed to buy the club, with ORG owning a 90% stake.

Americans Brett Johnson, Berke Bakay and Mark Detmer will jointly own 5% of the company, with Evans standing down but still owning the remaining 5%.

Former West Brom chief executive Mike O'Leary will be Ipswich chairman, with a "UK-based" CEO to be appointed.

More to follow.