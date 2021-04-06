Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Caroline Weir has scored 12 goals in 77 appearances for Scotland

Scotland's Caroline Weir says it would be a "huge honour" to be selected for Team GB's women's football team at this summer's Tokyo Olympics.

Current interim England coach Hege Riise will be in charge, with a squad announced in May before training camps in June and July.

Most of the players will come from England, ranked sixth in the world.

"It's such a unique opportunity to have a Team GB and it's something I would love to be a part of," said Weir.

Talking to BBC Scotland's Women in Sport podcast, the Manchester City midfielder added: "Obviously, there's a hugely competitive pool of players to pick from, so I try not to think about it too much.

"But as it gets closer it's kind of hard not to. It would be a huge honour to go to the Olympics."

The British Olympic Association put forward a team for the 2012 Games in London, with Scots Kim Little and Ifeoma Dieke selected. However, there was no entry four years later in Brazil.

Weir, 25, reckons Arsenal captain Little has a good chance of being chosen again, along with Erin Cuthbert.

"They both bring different qualities," she said. "Erin is part of a really strong Chelsea team and Kim is so experienced and know what it takes to win. It would be great to see some Scots there.

"Whoever goes, it should be a really strong squad with a good chance of being successful."

The draws for the men's and women's Olympic tournaments will be held on 21 April.