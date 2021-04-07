Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Simone Magill and Rachel Furness are set to be key figures for Northern Ireland against Ukraine

BBC Sport NI is to broadcast live coverage of Northern Ireland Women's Euro 2022 play-off games with Ukraine.

The first leg, at Kolos Stadium, Kovalivka, kicks off at 17:00 BST on Friday 9 April and will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport NI website and via the red button.

Four days later, on Tuesday 13 April, the return leg at Seaview will be live on BBC Two NI, BBC iPlayer and via the red button, the first time a Northern Ireland women's game has been broadcast live on BBC NI television.

Coverage of that game starts at 19:30 BST.

Kenny Shiels' side will be aiming to make history by qualifying for a major tournament for the first time.

Thomas Kane and former Northern Ireland international, Gail Redmond, will commentate on both matches.

Stephen Watson will present the live TV game from Seaview with ex-Northern Ireland defender, Stephen Craigan, and former Scotland international manager, Shelley Kerr, providing analysis.

BBC Sport NI presenter, Nicola McCarthy, who also represented Northern Ireland at football, will report on the second leg of the play-off from pitch-side.

Northern Ireland finished as runners-up in Qualifying Group C behind Norway to reach a play-off for a major tournament for the first time in their history.

The winner of the play-off will secure a place at the Euro 2022 finals in England.