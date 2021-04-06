Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The Scottish FA will today submit plans for up to 15,000 fans at Hampden's Euro 2020 opener against Czech Republic in June. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic target Eddie Howe wants striker Josh King, currently on a short-term deal at Everton, to snub the English Premier League and become one of his first signings. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ross County boss John Hughes lets rip at the standard of SPFL refereeing, insisting the Old Firm receive preferential treatment and smaller clubs get "absolutely nothing". (Daily Record) external-link

Leicester City have joined the growing list of clubs interested in Hibernian left-back Josh Doig, with Manchester City, Arsenal and Leeds also watching the 18-year-old. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Southampton are tracking Rangers defender Kyle McClelland, 19, who is on loan at Falkirk, and Celtic defender Leo Hjelde, 17, who is on loan with Ross County. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former player and assistant manager Johan Mjallby insists Celtic must give prospective boss Eddie Howe complete trust to recruit all of his own staff. (Daily Record) external-link