Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, Ross County, Euro 2020
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
The Scottish FA will today submit plans for up to 15,000 fans at Hampden's Euro 2020 opener against Czech Republic in June. (Daily Record)
Celtic target Eddie Howe wants striker Josh King, currently on a short-term deal at Everton, to snub the English Premier League and become one of his first signings. (Scottish Sun)
Ross County boss John Hughes lets rip at the standard of SPFL refereeing, insisting the Old Firm receive preferential treatment and smaller clubs get "absolutely nothing". (Daily Record)
Leicester City have joined the growing list of clubs interested in Hibernian left-back Josh Doig, with Manchester City, Arsenal and Leeds also watching the 18-year-old. (Scottish Sun)
Southampton are tracking Rangers defender Kyle McClelland, 19, who is on loan at Falkirk, and Celtic defender Leo Hjelde, 17, who is on loan with Ross County. (Scottish Sun)
Former player and assistant manager Johan Mjallby insists Celtic must give prospective boss Eddie Howe complete trust to recruit all of his own staff. (Daily Record)
Rangers teenager Fraser Maxwell is bidding to emulate his friend Nathan Patterson by breaking into the Ibrox first-team next season once he returns from a loan spell at Queen of the South. (Scotsman)