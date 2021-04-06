Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Queen's Park continued their stroll towards the Scottish League 2 title as they made it six straight wins with a 3-0 victory over Cowdenbeath.

Jai Quitongo, Darren Lyon and Will Baynham netted for Ray McKinnon's hosts, who remain 10 points clear.

Elgin City climbed to second with goals from Russell Dingwall and Brian Cameron earning a 2-1 victory over Stranraer.

Edinburgh City and Stirling Albion are two points further back after both being held to 1-1 draws.

Ouzy See netted Edinburgh's leveller at home to Annan Athletic, who led through a second-half Tony Wallace penalty.

Stirling needed Andy Ryan's penalty to rescue a point after Matthew Aitken had visitors Albion Rovers ahead at half-time.

At the bottom, Brechin City narrowed the gap on Cowdenbeath to four points and halted a run of four league defeats with a 1-1 draw at home to Stenhousemuir.

City went ahead early on through Kieran Inglis but were denied just a second win of the campaign after Jack Hodge levelled for the visitors.