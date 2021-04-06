Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Ivan Toney played in Brentford's goalless draw with Birmingham earlier on Tuesday

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been targeted with more racist abuse on Instagram with the Championship club describing it as "spineless".

Toney posted a screenshot of the message shortly after the Bees had been held to a goalless draw by Birmingham and said "honestly I'm done".

"We stand with Ivan, and all those who continue to suffer abuse online," Brentford tweeted external-link shortly after.

Toney, 25, was also subjected to racist abuse on the platform in January.

"We are appalled to see yet more spineless, racist abuse directed at Ivan on Instagram this evening," Brentford said.

"This has to stop. Now."

Several players have received abuse in recent weeks, including a number of Manchester United players.