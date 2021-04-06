Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Falkirk's lead at the top Scotland's League One was cut to three points after they suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Airdrieonians.

Charlie Telfer cancelled out Alistair Roy's opener for Airdrie, but Dale Carrick scored late to lift the hosts into fourth place.

It could have been worse for Falkirk, as second-placed Cove Rangers could only manage a 1-1 draw at Clyde.

Connor Scully had Cove ahead on 74 minutes, but David Goodwillie levelled two minutes later to prevent Paul Hartley's side narrowing the gap to a point.

Montrose also failed to take maximum advantage of Falkirk's defeat, playing out a goalless draw away to Dumbarton.

Elsewhere, Partick Thistle dropped out the play-off spots despite coming from two down to draw 2-2 at East Fife.

First-half goals from Ryan Wallace and Kevin Smith had the hosts in command, but Brian Graham pulled one back on 72 minutes before equalising in injury time.

Bottom club Forfar Athletic rescued a 1-1 draw at home to Peterhead as Martin Scott's late goal for the 10-man hosts cancelled out Hamish Ritchie's opener.