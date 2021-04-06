Last updated on .From the section European Football

Wolfsburg are the greenest club in the German Bundesliga, coming top of a table measuring the sustainability of all 20 top-flight sides.

A new report from Sport Positive comes after the organisation named Tottenham as the Premier League's greenest club in January.

It found every single Bundesliga club powers a part of their business with renewable energy.

Cologne came in second place and champions Bayern Munich were in third.

In the report, external-link Wolfsburg were praised for using 100% green energy across all of their sites and sending no waste to landfill. Wolfsburg are signatories to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework external-link and aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2025.

Wolfsburg's managing director Michael Meeske said: "Sustainability is one of the biggest challenges in society. We are delighted to lead the German ranks and this is also motivation to go ahead and take our next steps."