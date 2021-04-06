Jess Fishlock has just finished a loan spell with Reading in the WSL and will now return to Seattle and her parent club OL Reign

International friendly: Wales v Canada Venue: Leckwith Stadium, Cardiff Date: Fri, 9 April Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Available to watch on BBC Sport website, iPlayer and Cymru Fyw, with full commentary on Radio Wales.

Wales' most capped player Jessica Fishlock says the players are confident new boss Gemma Grainger can help them to qualify for a major tournament.

Grainger, who took charge last month, is preparing for her first games, a pair of tough friendlies.

Wales host Canada on Friday, 9 April and then Denmark on Tuesday, 12 April.

"I have no doubt Gemma will get the absolute best out of every person in this group and that is super exciting," Fishlock told BBC Sport Wales.

Fishlock says the new manager has made an instant impression.

"How she has been and carried herself with our group is nothing short of phenomenal, she has already been a breath of fresh air and refreshing. She's so personable and easy to talk to," she said.

Grainger was appointed last month to succeed Jayne Ludlow, having previously spent 11 years working with the Football Association across the England age-grade teams.

The 38-year-old has managed more than 90 international matches and was part of England's coaching staff for Euro 2017, where they reached the semi-finals.

Grainger made clear when she was appointed she was looking to lead Wales' women to a first major tournament and Fishlock says the players have faith she can do so.

This is an exciting month for us - Fishlock

"Gemma knows what she wants. She seems like she knows how to get there and she needs us to believe that we can get there too," she said.

"Camp is great, really, really great, everyone is excited and a little bit nervous as well because it is something that is very new, it is the unknown, which everyone is always apprehensive about.

"But I think that went away after the first day, the last two days have been great, Gemma is fabulous and we all looking forward to working together and achieving our goals.

"Gemma went through a very difficult process and was found to be the absolute best person for us."