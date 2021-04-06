Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Dawson has scored four goals in 19 appearances for David Moyes' side this season

Defender Craig Dawson will join West Ham on a permanent transfer from Watford at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old is currently on loan at the Hammers and has impressed in his 15 Premier League appearances.

He has played in all of West Ham's league games since making his debut in December - a run which has included just three league defeats for the club who currently sit fourth in the table.

The former West Brom defender's new deal runs until the summer of 2023.

"Craig's performances, attitude and the impact he's had demonstrate why he deserves a permanent deal," manager David Moyes said.

"He arrived with a wealth of Premier League experience and that's been really important to us.

"He had to be patient but he's comes in and grabbed his opportunity with both hands. We are always looking to improve the squad and Craig joining us permanently certainly does that."

