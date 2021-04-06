Last updated on .From the section Irish

Danny Purkis' goal on the stroke of half-time was enough to give Glenavon a deserved 1-0 win over Warrenpoint Town at Mourneview Park.

The striker took advantage of a sloppy Colm Deasy back-pass to score his first goal since late January.

Warrenpoint's best chance to equalise came in stoppage time when Ryan Swan was an inch away from connecting with Daniel Byrne's header across goal.

Point had captain Dermot McVeigh sent off in the final minute.

Although perhaps not clicking into top gear, Glenavon did more than enough to warrant all three points having created many more chances than their opponents.

Before scoring, Purkis saw two excellent opportunities go begging, firstly as he latched onto a loose back-pass only for his effort to be saved by Julien Sava, a late addition to Point's starting side in place of Andy Coleman.

Midway through the half Purkis deflected Peter Campbell's low drive goalward but this time with Sava beaten the crossbar came to Warrenpoint's rescue.

Point registered their best effort of the half when Brandon Doyle's rasping drive was tipped over the bar, before Purkis finally found the back of the net seconds before the break.

Greg Moorehouse somehow passed up the opportunity to double his side's lead, after Sava had athletically tipped his initial header onto the bar the ball came back to Moorhouse with the goal gaping, but he hammered his effort over the top.

McVeigh's late red card for a last-man foul on James Singleton was the final straw for Point, who remain in ninth place.