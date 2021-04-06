Last updated on .From the section Irish

The point sees Glentoran remain third, two points off second-placed Coleraine

Shay McCartan's controversial 86th minute penalty gave Ballymena United a point and denied Glentoran a move into second place as the sides shared a 2-2 draw at the Showgrounds.

McCartan's first strike dragged the hosts back into the game after a Seanan Clucas double had put the Glens in firm control.

With four minutes remaining, referee Steven Gregg pointed to the spot for a Chris Gallagher foul on Sean Graham, with Glentoran adamant that no foul had been committed.

For 75 minutes of the contest, Glentoran were in command and looked set to leapfrog Coleraine into second on goal difference.

Clucas' 14th minute goal, aided by poor Ballymena defending and a mistake from teenage debutant goalkeeper Dylan Graham, sent the Glens on their way.

They should have been further in front shortly after only for Robbie McDaid to blast over from close range as the hosts struggled to get a foothold.

They were once again partly to blame for Clucas' second goal, although this time the midfielder's exquisite finish was the main source of inspiration after he had robbed Josh Kelly of the ball, before cutting inside and bending an effort into the far corner.

For the most part Ballymena struggled to create much, with McCartan once again by far their most creative influence.

It was the midfielder's brilliance that dragged them back into the game after 78 minutes, when he created a yard of space despite the close attentions of two Glentoran defenders to slide a low effort home.

With the hosts now carrying some momentum, they pressed forward and when a corner was swung in, Graham went down and the referee pointed to the spot, although Gallagher and his team-mates were perplexed by the decision.

McCartan stepped up and slotted the spot-kick home calmly, to grab a dramatic late point for the Sky Blues.