Luton defender Tom Lockyer (right) is a boyhood Cardiff fan and started his career with the club

Luton Town defender Tom Lockyer will miss the rest of the season after having ankle surgery.

The injury could make the centre-back a doubt for Wales' delayed Euro 2020 campaign this summer, with their first match against Switzerland in Baku, Azerbaijan, on 12 June.

The Championship season ends on 8 May.

Lockyer, 26, suffered the injury while playing for Luton during their defeat against Cardiff City, his first club, in February.

The former Charlton Athletic player has won 13 caps for Wales and would have been in contention to be included in the squad for this summer's European Championship.