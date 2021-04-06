Last updated on .From the section Irish

Lee Bonis netted his ninth goal of the season

Ronan Hale hit a superb winner as Larne edged out Portadown 2-1 in the Irish Premiership at Shamrock Park.

Andy Mitchell opened the scoring for Larne from the penalty spot on nine minutes when Ruairi Croskery was penalised for handball.

Lee Bonis netted his ninth goal of the season two minutes into first-half injury-time with a neat finish.

Larne struggled to break the hosts down however Hale's effort into the top corner on 70 minutes secured the win.

After dominating the ball in the early stages, Tiernan Lynch's side made the breakthrough when Tomas Cosgrove's cross struck Croskery and referee Lee Tavinder, after consulting with assistant Vikki Finlay, pointed to the spot.

Mitchell stepped up and kept his cool to convert from 12 yards.

David McDaid missed a glorious chance to double Larne's lead minutes later when he blazed over the bar from seven yards but the game lost any flow when Wilson was stretchered off after colliding with John Herron on 25 minutes.

When play resumed after an eight-minute stoppage, Herron's header landed on the roof of the net but Portadown, against the run of play, equalised two minutes into added time after Bonis reacted quickest when the Larne defenders stopped for a foul on Croskery, however Tavinder played advantage and Bonis tucked the ball through the legs of Devlin.

Croskery and Cosgrove exchanged tame efforts after the restart before Hale's moment of magic lit up Shamrock Park with 20 minutes to play.

The ball was played out to the forward wide on the right and his effort with the outside of his foot flew into the top corner, beyond the reach of the diving Jacob Carney.

Carney denied Hale with a superb save from six yards minutes later as Larne put the pressure on the home side and the stretching forward missed a chance from eight to put the game beyond doubt with 10 minutes to play from Lynch's cross.

Portadown had a penalty appeal waved away on 88 minutes when Adam Salley and Dean Jarvis collided in the area before Greg Hall hooked an effort over the bar, however Larne held on to move within a point of Glentoran in third place.