Hibs ended an 114-wait for Scottish Cup glory in 2016

Top-flight pair Hibernian and Dundee United's Scottish Cup last-16 ties will both be shown live on BBC Scotland.

United get the fourth round under way at League 1 Forfar Athletic on Friday, 16 April with a 19:45 BST kick-off on the BBC Scotland channel.

Hibs are in action on BBC One Scotland the following day at 12:15 away to bottom-tier Stranraer.

The all-Premiership ties between Rangers and Celtic and Aberdeen and Livingston will be on Premier Sports.

And BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound will be across all eight matches.

Hibs last lifted the trophy in 2016, while United are bidding for a first Scottish Cup success in 11 years.

Last 16 draw: Stranraer v Hibernian; Motherwell v Greenock Morton; St Mirren v Inverness Caledonian Thistle; St Johnstone v Clyde; Rangers v Celtic; Aberdeen v Livingston; Forfar Athletic v Dundee United; Kilmarnock v Montrose.

Quarter-final draw: Rangers/Celtic v St Johnstone/Clyde; Kilmarnock/Montrose v St Mirren/Inverness Caledonian Thistle; Aberdeen/Livingston v Forfar Athletic/Dundee United; Stranraer/Hibernian v Motherwell/Greenock Morton.