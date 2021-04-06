Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Morton earned a share of the points on their last visit to Tynecastle

BBC Scotland is to broadcast live coverage of Hearts v Morton in the Scottish Championship on 20 April.

The game kicks off at 19.05 BST and could see Hearts crowned champions. With four matches left, they need five more points to secure the title and an immediate return to the top flight.

Hearts host bottom club Alloa Athletic on Friday, also live on BBC Scotland.

Raith Rovers are 11 points behind with a game in hand, while Dundee are 14 points away with two games in hand.

Robbie Neilson's league leaders are on a sticky run of form, without a victory in four outings, including a shock Scottish Cup defeat at Highland League Brora Rangers.

Hearts drew 1-1 with Morton at Tynecastle in February, having won 2-0 at Cappielow in December.