Paul Renton led Jersey's Under-18s to victory over Guernsey in last year's Junior Muratti

Jersey Bulls' new under-23 side will be managed by Paul Renton.

Renton will take on the role in addition to his full-time job as director of the Jersey Football Association's Centre of Excellence.

The side will play in up to three, as yet unnamed, knockout cups in midweek in order to minimise the impact on the island's local clubs.

"Paul brings a wealth of coaching experience and expertise to the role," said Bulls chairman Russell Le Feuvre.

"His knowledge of youth football in Jersey, coupled with his links with professional clubs across the UK, are a real asset to the club."

The island club are hoping to create a pathway to help players from Jersey's local league be ready to play at the higher standard they face in England.

Jersey Bulls have yet to lose a competitive game in almost two years since first being formed and joining the Combined Counties League.

The St Helier-based side had already clinched promotion from the Combined Counties League Division One - the 10th tier of English football - before their league was halted in March 2019 because of Covid-19, and had won all their games this season prior to it again being declared null and void because of the pandemic.