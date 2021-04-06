Dave Boddy has been with Coventry City since 2017

Transfer embargoes imposed on some Championship clubs for opting to follow Covid-related government guidelines are "ridiculous", according to Coventry City chief executive Dave Boddy.

Coventry, Luton Town and Cardiff City all used the option of a three-month extension to file company accounts.

But the EFL has implemented transfer embargoes as they were not filed by the end of February as originally intended.

"It's disappointing that the EFL have chosen to do this," said Boddy. external-link

"The government has allowed companies to extend the deadline to file accounts and we chose to do this, extending from the end of February to the end of May.

"It's ridiculous that the EFL's regulations on this do not replicate this approach that the government has taken, especially when they have amended other rules of theirs during the pandemic.

"The EFL's imposition of this does not have any effect on us, but it is disappointing nonetheless that they have taken this approach to take action against clubs who are simply doing what the government is allowing us to do."

As the EFL is a membership organisation, clubs have the power to change rules and regulations via a vote.

Embargo is 'simply an anomaly'

Reports suggest that as many as 10 Championship clubs have been put under transfer embargoes, which came into force last month.

These embargoes are due to be lifted once the clubs' respective accounts have been received by Companies House.

They should also have little effect as the next transfer window does not open again until after the end of the current season.

Luton said in a statement: "Our first embargo for a decade is simply an anomaly brought about by an unsynchronised timing of financial reports due to the pandemic.

"The club's 2019-20 accounts, whilst finalised, have yet to be signed off by our auditors which will be done well before the statutory deadline."

Cardiff said they decided to defer submitting their accounts "in the knowledge that a short-term EFL embargo would be imposed".

They said they file their accounts before the end of this month, when the embargo would be lifted.

"The club can assure supporters that this is part of an administrative process imposed by the EFL. It has no bearing on the day-to-day running of the club, nor its finances or sustainability. It will not affect us trading in the summer 2021 transfer window," Cardiff said in a statement.

When contacted by BBC Sport, the EFL said it would not comment on clubs placed under embargo.