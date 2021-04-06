Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic hope to name Eddie Howe as their new manager this week — but the former Bournemouth boss may not take charge until the summer. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers are set to open talks with captain James Tavernier, with the Ibrox club confident that the 29-year-old right-back is happy and keen to extend his six year spell. (Daily Record) external-link

The Scottish FA will tomorrow confirm to Uefa that Hampden will be able to accommodate fans for this summer's Euro finals. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Arsenal fear Scotland defender Kieran Tierney will be out for a number of weeks with a knee injury. (Daily Mail) external-link

Teenage defender Aaron Hickey has refused to close the door on a move to Celtic in the future after revealing the Glasgow club tried to sign him "a lot" before he moved to Bologna last year. (Herald) external-link

On-loan Aberdeen striker Callum Hendry is looking forward to working with new coach Allan Russell, having studied videos from the forwards specialist as a teenager. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson has to be included in Scotland's Euro squad, insists former Ibrox defender Stephen Wright. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hibs striker Christian Doidge pays tribute to former Yeovil Lee Collins, who died on 31 March at the age of 32, with his goal celebration in last night's Scottish Cup win at Queen of the South. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link