Dagenham & Redbridge v Eastleigh

Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge19:00EastleighEastleigh
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hartlepool
|35
|18
|10
|7
|47
|31
|16
|64
|2
|Sutton United
|31
|18
|9
|4
|51
|26
|25
|63
|3
|Torquay
|32
|18
|6
|8
|52
|31
|21
|60
|4
|Stockport
|32
|15
|10
|7
|46
|26
|20
|55
|5
|Notts County
|30
|15
|7
|8
|41
|27
|14
|52
|6
|Chesterfield
|30
|16
|3
|11
|43
|29
|14
|51
|7
|Halifax
|31
|14
|8
|9
|49
|37
|12
|50
|8
|Wrexham
|32
|13
|8
|11
|40
|33
|7
|47
|9
|Eastleigh
|32
|12
|11
|9
|36
|31
|5
|47
|10
|Bromley
|32
|12
|10
|10
|46
|42
|4
|46
|11
|Boreham Wood
|32
|10
|14
|8
|40
|34
|6
|44
|12
|Aldershot
|31
|12
|5
|14
|40
|44
|-4
|41
|13
|Altrincham
|34
|11
|8
|15
|37
|42
|-5
|41
|14
|Maidenhead United
|29
|11
|7
|11
|41
|40
|1
|40
|15
|Solihull Moors
|30
|11
|6
|13
|32
|34
|-2
|39
|16
|Yeovil
|31
|11
|6
|14
|45
|49
|-4
|39
|17
|Dag & Red
|32
|10
|7
|15
|29
|41
|-12
|37
|18
|Wealdstone
|32
|9
|6
|17
|42
|66
|-24
|33
|19
|Woking
|30
|8
|8
|14
|28
|35
|-7
|32
|20
|Weymouth
|32
|8
|6
|18
|36
|49
|-13
|30
|21
|King's Lynn
|30
|7
|6
|17
|36
|60
|-24
|27
|22
|Barnet
|30
|3
|5
|22
|22
|72
|-50
|14
|23
|Dover
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Finding Jack Charlton: A compelling portrait of a football icon
MOTD Top 10 consider the greatest link-ups and if there is still a place for two strikers
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.