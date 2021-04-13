Huddersfield Town v Bournemouth

HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town17:30BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|41
|27
|9
|5
|65
|28
|37
|90
|2
|Watford
|41
|24
|10
|7
|59
|27
|32
|82
|3
|Brentford
|40
|20
|13
|7
|71
|40
|31
|73
|4
|Swansea
|40
|21
|9
|10
|48
|31
|17
|72
|5
|Barnsley
|41
|21
|8
|12
|54
|44
|10
|71
|6
|Bournemouth
|40
|19
|11
|10
|64
|39
|25
|68
|7
|Reading
|41
|19
|9
|13
|56
|45
|11
|66
|8
|Cardiff
|41
|16
|11
|14
|57
|45
|12
|59
|9
|Millwall
|41
|14
|16
|11
|41
|40
|1
|58
|10
|Middlesbrough
|41
|16
|9
|16
|48
|45
|3
|57
|11
|QPR
|40
|15
|11
|14
|47
|47
|0
|56
|12
|Stoke
|41
|14
|13
|14
|45
|46
|-1
|55
|13
|Luton
|40
|15
|8
|17
|35
|46
|-11
|53
|14
|Bristol City
|41
|15
|5
|21
|40
|55
|-15
|50
|15
|Nottm Forest
|41
|12
|13
|16
|34
|39
|-5
|49
|16
|Preston
|41
|14
|6
|21
|41
|55
|-14
|48
|17
|Blackburn
|41
|12
|11
|18
|52
|47
|5
|47
|18
|Birmingham
|41
|11
|12
|18
|31
|50
|-19
|45
|19
|Huddersfield
|40
|11
|11
|18
|42
|60
|-18
|44
|20
|Derby
|41
|11
|10
|20
|30
|46
|-16
|43
|21
|Coventry
|40
|10
|12
|18
|36
|56
|-20
|42
|22
|Rotherham
|37
|10
|6
|21
|38
|51
|-13
|36
|23
|Sheff Wed
|40
|11
|8
|21
|34
|52
|-18
|35
|24
|Wycombe
|41
|8
|9
|24
|30
|64
|-34
|33
