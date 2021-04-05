Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona0Real ValladolidReal Valladolid0

Barcelona v Real Valladolid

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 28Mingueza
  • 21de Jong
  • 15Lenglet
  • 2Dest
  • 5Busquets
  • 16González
  • 18Alba
  • 10Messi
  • 7Griezmann
  • 11Dembélé

Substitutes

  • 4Araujo
  • 8Pjanic
  • 9Braithwaite
  • 12Puig
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 19Fernandes Siqueira
  • 23Umtiti
  • 24Firpo
  • 26Peña
  • 27Kourouma Kourouma
  • 29De la Fuente
  • 36Tenas

Real Valladolid

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Masip
  • 5Sánchez de Felipe
  • 6González
  • 25Olaza
  • 18Janko
  • 17Mesa
  • 10Plano
  • 14Alcaraz
  • 22Martínez García
  • 7Guardiola Navarro
  • 3Kodro

Substitutes

  • 11Hervías
  • 16de Sousa Mendonça
  • 19Villa Suárez
  • 23Rubio
  • 26Pérez
  • 27Zalazar Martínez
  • 29Rey
  • 30Rubio
  • 32Álvarez
  • 35Aiman Moukhliss
Referee:
Santiago Jaime Latre

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamReal Valladolid
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kenan Kodro.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid29206351193266
2Barcelona29196467244363
3Real Madrid29196451232863
4Sevilla29184740211958
5Real Betis29144113942-346
6Villarreal291113542311146
7Real Sociedad28129744281645
8Celta Vigo29910103844-637
9Granada29106133449-1536
10Ath Bilbao2898113832635
11Levante29811103639-335
12Valencia2989123540-533
13Cádiz2988132645-1932
14Osasuna29710122335-1231
15Getafe2979132233-1130
16Real Valladolid29513112638-1228
17Elche29511132643-1726
18Huesca29412132844-1624
19Eibar29411142235-1323
20Alavés2958162447-2323
