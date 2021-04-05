Barcelona v Real Valladolid

Attempt saved. Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kenan Kodro.
BarcelonaBarcelona0Real ValladolidReal Valladolid0
Formation 3-4-2-1
Formation 3-5-2
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Atl Madrid
|29
|20
|6
|3
|51
|19
|32
|66
|2
|Barcelona
|29
|19
|6
|4
|67
|24
|43
|63
|3
|Real Madrid
|29
|19
|6
|4
|51
|23
|28
|63
|4
|Sevilla
|29
|18
|4
|7
|40
|21
|19
|58
|5
|Real Betis
|29
|14
|4
|11
|39
|42
|-3
|46
|6
|Villarreal
|29
|11
|13
|5
|42
|31
|11
|46
|7
|Real Sociedad
|28
|12
|9
|7
|44
|28
|16
|45
|8
|Celta Vigo
|29
|9
|10
|10
|38
|44
|-6
|37
|9
|Granada
|29
|10
|6
|13
|34
|49
|-15
|36
|10
|Ath Bilbao
|28
|9
|8
|11
|38
|32
|6
|35
|11
|Levante
|29
|8
|11
|10
|36
|39
|-3
|35
|12
|Valencia
|29
|8
|9
|12
|35
|40
|-5
|33
|13
|Cádiz
|29
|8
|8
|13
|26
|45
|-19
|32
|14
|Osasuna
|29
|7
|10
|12
|23
|35
|-12
|31
|15
|Getafe
|29
|7
|9
|13
|22
|33
|-11
|30
|16
|Real Valladolid
|29
|5
|13
|11
|26
|38
|-12
|28
|17
|Elche
|29
|5
|11
|13
|26
|43
|-17
|26
|18
|Huesca
|29
|4
|12
|13
|28
|44
|-16
|24
|19
|Eibar
|29
|4
|11
|14
|22
|35
|-13
|23
|20
|Alavés
|29
|5
|8
|16
|24
|47
|-23
|23