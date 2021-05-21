Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Do St Mirren's Jamie McGrath or Hamilton's Ross Callachan make your Premiership team of the season?

Is Rangers' Allan McGregor your goalkeeper of the year, or do you have other thoughts?

Did Danny McNamara do enough in his impressive half-season at St Johnstone to make the Scottish Premiership team of the season?

Scott Wright started the season by finally getting a run of games at Aberdeen and will end it with a league winners' medal at Rangers.

Hibs' Kevin Nisbet and Dundee United's Lawrence Shankland have made the step up from the Championship to score goals in the top flight and earn Scotland honours as they battle for a place at Euro 2020.

BBC Scotland have come up with a 69-man shortlist. It's down to you to pick your team of the season...