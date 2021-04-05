Ross Redman celebrates scoring in Ballymena's 2-0 win over Glentoran last month

Danske Bank Premiership Date: Tuesday, 6 April Coverage: Live video stream of Ballymena United v Glentoran on BBC iPlayer and website from 19:30 BST; Audio coverage of all games on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio Foyle DAB and the BBC Sport website; In-game clips, audio, text updates and match reports on the website

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey says his team must hit top form to overcome a Glentoran side which will go second with a win at the Showgrounds.

The Glens made it 11 wins from 13 games by beating Portadown at the weekend while United saw their 10-match unbeaten run end against Crusaders.

"It's a massive game - we will have to be at our best to get anything out of it," said Jeffrey.

"It is a big challenge for us but one we're looking forward to."

He added: "Michael (Mick McDermott) has Glentoran playing very well and they have the bit between their teeth. But our players, we go and challenge again.

"We've come off a great run. I said to the players after the Crusaders game that sometimes these things come to an end and that's fine, let's put that aside and see if we can start again, so that's the attitude and mindset moving forward."

Keeper crisis

Young goalkeeper Dylan Graham could be thrown into the fray with Ross Glendinning injured and Jordan Williamson a doubt following the 1-0 loss to the Crues on Friday night.

Ballymena beat the Glens 2-0 at the Oval a month ago but that was a rare blip as the east Belfast side surged up the table and three points on Tuesday night will take them above Coleraine on goal difference.

Fourth-placed Larne go up against Portadown at Shamrock Park on Tuesday night

"We weren't on our game that day while Ballymena defended really well and scored from two set-pieces," said Oval boss McDermott.

"Crusaders edged the game on Friday but Ballymena missed a penalty and they are a very talented team, very well organised and they've rotated players.

"They play a certain way and when certain players are in or out of the team they seem to keep doing well.

"David has been there a long time and I'm sure they will put up some game to us on Tuesday night."

Larne continue their push for a European spot with a visit to Portadown and the Inver side sit two points above in-form Cliftonville, who take on bottom side Dungannon Swifts at Solitude.

Crusaders are back in form with two straight wins, after a run of four defeats, moving them level on points with sixth-placed Ballymena going into a Taylor's Avenue encounter against Carrick Rangers.

Warrenpoint Town were thumped 5-0 at home by Cliftonville on Saturday and a victory over Glenavon at Mourneview Park would give Barry Gray's men a first win in in eight games.