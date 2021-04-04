Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Dominic McKay is set to start work as the new chief executive of Celtic three months ahead of schedule, having originally agreed to take over from the retiring Peter Lawwell in July. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe, 38, hints he could extend his stay beyond the end of the season, joking he feels fit enough to play for another five years. (Daily Record) external-link

Goalkeeper Scott Bain reckons Eddie Howe could convince some key players to stay at Celtic, with the former Bournemouth manager the strong favourite to succeed Neil Lennon. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Greek club PAOK are weighing up a loan move for Celtic goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen forward Niall McGinn expects incoming player-coach Scott Brown to raise standards at Pittodrie next season. (Press & Journal) external-link

Hibs striker Christian Doidge says losing at the semi-final stage in the last three knockout competitions has been "very sore" but insists "it gives you fuel for the next one" as the club begin their Scottish Cup run away to Queen of the South tonight. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Following Saturday's Scottish Cup victory, Kilmarnock striker Kyle Lafferty has been praised for donating his signed hat-trick match ball to a Stenhousemuir player who is currently out, undergoing treatment. (Scottish Sun) external-link