Aoife Colvill (centre right) celebrates her goal to make it 1-0 Glasgow City

Glasgow City and Rangers both won to move five points clear of third-placed Celtic as the SWPL 1 title race resumed after a gap of nearly four months.

Rangers remain top on goal difference after hammering bottom-club Hearts 6-0 at Oriam.

Aoive Colvill, Arna Sif Asgirmsdottir and Niamh Farrelly scored as champions City thrashed Celtic 3-0 at K Park.

Spartans beat Hibernian 2-0 to leapfrog them into fourth, while Forfar Farmington won 3-2 away to Motherwell.

Celtic suffered their second defeat to Glasgow City this season as they were outplayed at home by Scott Booth's side.

Colvill knocked the ball home in the first half after Celtic failed to deal with a cross ball.

The second half was more of the same and Icelandic midfielder Asgirmsdottir and Irish international Farrelly both scored on their competitive debuts.

Sam Kerr scored her first goals for Rangers in a dominant display as they romped to victory over Hearts.

The Scotland midfielder scored twice, as did Lizzie Arnot. Kirsty Howat and Zoe Ness also netted.

"There's a hunger about them," manager Malky Thomson told Rangers TV. "Every one of them has got a passion and a desire to play for Rangers and that's what you need to play with a big club."

Two goals in two second-half minutes earned Spartans victory in the Edinburgh derby with Hibernian at Ainslie Park. Becky Galbraith rounded the goalkeeper to score after Kat Smart's opener.

Kevin McGreskin's first game in charge of Forfar Farmington ended in a 3-2 win over managerless Motherwell.

All the goals were in the second half. After Motherwell's Claire Adams cancelled out Lisa Ryan's header, Cassie Cowper had Forfar back in the lead within the first 11 minutes of the restart.

Alana Bruce made it 3-1 before Jordan McLintock pulled another one back but to no avail.