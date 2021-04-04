Jose Mourinho: Tottenham boss the 'same coach' and blames players for dropped points

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments78

Jose Mourinho says repeated defensive mistakes gave Newcastle hope of late equaliser

Tottenham leading and then dropping points has become a bit of a habit this season but, according to manager Jose Mourinho, it is not his fault.

The 58-year-old has earned a reputation as a master tactician and defensive-minded coach, but his Spurs side have now lost 15 points from winning positions this campaign after Sunday's 2-2 draw at Newcastle.

Tottenham fell behind at St James' Park through Joelinton's precise finish, but Harry Kane's double put them ahead, before on-loan Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock pounced on a loose ball to earn Newcastle a point with an 85th-minute strike.

So, who is to blame for letting leads slip?

"Same coach, different players," was Mourinho's response when BBC Radio 5 Live reporter Juliette Ferrington pointed out his teams are usually good at defending leads.

The latest setback saw them miss out on climbing back into the top four - and a Champions League qualification spot - for the first time since 2 January, after Chelsea's defeat by West Brom.

Eleven of those 15 dropped points have been lost in the final 10 minutes of games - the most of any side in the Premier League - while the north London side have also failed to win six games in which they led at half-time, again the most in the league.

So how does that compare with Mourinho's time at other Premier League clubs?

His side only need to drop one more point from a winning position for it to be the worst season in that regard - with his 2014-15 Chelsea side also dropping 15 points.

During his initial three-year spell at Stamford Bridge, which covered 120 games, he only dropped 14 points from winning positions. His Manchester United side dropped 18 in just over two seasons.

Asked if he has more work to do with Spurs' players, Mourinho said: "I don't think so. We work well, we work hard.

"But there are mistakes which I probably shouldn't even call mistakes because they are related to qualities that players have.

"Looking at the second goal, it's easy to understand because there's three different moments - the cross, the ball at the far post where they won it, and then the ball in the face of the goal where our two centre-backs were in position. You can analyse it easily."

And speaking to Match of the Day, Mourinho added: "It's not just about the defensive mistakes that lead to goals. We have situations where we have the ball and I know already the ball is going to end with [keeper] Hugo Lloris.

"That's the way we sometimes create instability to ourselves."

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

78 comments

  • Comment posted by dbfinch, today at 19:04

    Honestly, I’d kind of hope Spurs don’t sack him this summer because if this is how it is in his second season, imagine the sort of comedy we will get in his infamous third season!

  • Comment posted by The Oracle, today at 19:00

    Typical Moanrinho - Blaming players who'll then lose confidence in him as their manager. What a plonker. Be interesting to see if Levy keeps him for next season.

  • Comment posted by The Beautiful Game, today at 19:00

    The Toxic One

  • Comment posted by Smelly Boyd, today at 18:58

    Man sounds like a broken record.

  • Comment posted by push6, today at 18:57

    Spurs supporters should send thank you letters to Daniel Levy for bringing a 'proven winner' like Moaninho to the club, Spurs were fooling themselves when they broght in the upstart Pochettino...you don't need to win anything, just fill the stadium & park the bus...the bar will stay busy!

  • Comment posted by V5hal, today at 18:57

    The first time i came across a manager who thinks he is bigger than the Club be it wen jose was at Inter or Real

  • Comment posted by BACK ON OUR PERCH, today at 18:57

    He's past it. Has been for years. Spurs fans are getting what they deserve. They all asked for him as manager and accepted his dull football before he joined just cause he's won trophies

    No sympathy 😊

  • Comment posted by Freedom1, today at 18:55

    Jose needs to go....simple math Levy!!!.. Theres no Ifs or buts, He needs to go! And take Bale as well...

  • Comment posted by actonian, today at 18:55

    Sanchez is simply not good enough. Never has been. And he undermines the confidence of the rest of the our defence. #COYS

  • Comment posted by phigham, today at 18:53

    Spurs are clueless and their fans are 100% the most deluded on Earth. One trophy in 60 years?!??!? Hahahahaha joke of a club

    • Reply posted by Hacienda That, today at 19:02

      Hacienda That replied:
      Errrr, I'm not a Spurs fan but you are typical 21st century social media fake news/outright liar. Since Spurs last won the League 60 years ago, they've won 5 FA Cups, 4 EFL Cups, and 3 UEFA/Cup Winners Cups (not mentioning Charity Shields etc) so yes they are rubbish, yes they are to be laughed at, but please.....tell the truth.

  • Comment posted by Chewywright, today at 18:51

    That’s the problem Jose. You’re the same and everyone else has moved forward.

  • Comment posted by poetlorryat, today at 18:50

    good manager poor team v poor manager good team.

    • Reply posted by peired, today at 19:03

      peired replied:
      Steve Bruce is working with what Ashley allows, Mourinho has a wealth of options, look what he inherited.

  • Comment posted by mrcarlsberg, today at 18:50

    Simple fact is mourinho doesnt have the skill to improve players and actually makes some worse.

  • Comment posted by Killingholme_Clay , today at 18:49

    Typical Mourinho.
    The manager who abdicates all responsibility.

  • Comment posted by truthfully, today at 18:48

    This simply qualifies the argument that he cannot develop a team or players. Everywhere he had success was due to being loaded with the very best of players.

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 18:47

    It is never,ever his fault. Is a narcissist with an ego the size of a planet.

  • Comment posted by V5hal, today at 18:46

    there is no players or managers bigger than the team unfortunately jose thinks he is bigger than both

  • Comment posted by Meh, today at 18:42

    I think it's a bit of both. Our defence is bottom 10 on paper. But even still, Mourinho has done a terrible job of motivating them and finding a system which works every game. The constant rotation hasn't helped either.

    Poch was so successful as he didn't wonders with what he had, definitely can't say the same for Jose.

  • Comment posted by Cheesydons, today at 18:40

    He makes Steve Bruce look like an offensive mastermind

  • Comment posted by Ace Jetstream, today at 18:40

    he cannot man-manage

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport