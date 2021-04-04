Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Leicester City Women have scored 50 goals in 18 Championship matches so far this season

Leicester City have won promotion to the Women's Super League for the first time in their history.

Sunday's 2-0 victory over London City Lionesses confirmed the Foxes as winners of the second-tier Championship with two games remaining.

Leicester have won 15 and lost just one of their 18 fixtures to date.

Four teams are currently separated by just three points at the bottom of the WSL, with Aston Villa - promoted last year - in the single relegation spot.

Birmingham City, West Ham United and Bristol City are the other three teams battling to remain in the top flight.

Founded in 2004 as an independent club, Leicester City Women were acquired in 2020 by King Power - the owners of Leicester City's men's team.

They finished sixth in the Championship last season but, under manager Jonathan Morgan, a 12-game winning streak has seen them sprint clear at the top this year.

Sam Tierney and Natasha Flint scored Leicester's goals against London Lionesses, who remain the only team to have beaten the Foxes in 2020-21 in the reverse fixture.