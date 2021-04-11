West Ham United v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Mark Noble is set to make his 400th Premier League appearance for West Ham this weekend

TEAM NEWS

West Ham manager David Moyes has confirmed that Michail Antonio is out with the hamstring injury that forced him off during the win at Wolves.

Midfielder Declan Rice remains sidelined, with Mark Noble set to continue in his absence.

Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu returned a positive Covid-19 test on international duty and remains in Turkey.

Wingers Cengiz Under and Harvey Barnes are still unavailable.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Even without the injured Declan Rice, West Ham were impressive against Wolves on Monday evening, but this is a much bigger test for them.

Leicester were outplayed by Manchester City last time out, but I don't think you can really read too much into that - Brendan Rodgers' team are still a very good side.

West Ham have shown they are too, and they have done brilliantly to get into the top four, just one place below the Foxes.

It is going to be hard for both of them to stay there, but of the two I think Leicester have got the better chance. They blew up from a similar position last season but this time they have got a better team and a better squad.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v Police Academy actor Steve Guttenberg.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham United have won just two of the past 13 meetings in all competitions (D4, L7).

Leicester are unbeaten in their four visits to the London Stadium (W2, D2).

West Ham could record their first Premier League double over Leicester since the 1999-2000 season.

West Ham United

West Ham have amassed 28 league points at home this season, second only to Manchester City.

The Hammers need one more win to equal their club record of 16 in a Premier League season.

David Moyes is unbeaten in his last four Premier League home games with Leicester (W2, D2).

Jesse Lingard has six goals and three assists in eight league appearances for West Ham. No other Premier League player has been directly involved in more goals since his debut in February.

Mark Noble is set to make his 400th Premier League appearance for West Ham.

Leicester City