Burnley v Newcastle United

TEAM NEWS
Burnley defender Phil Bardsley is available again after a recent spell of compassionate leave.
But Ashley Barnes, Kevin Long and Robbie Brady remain unavailable.
Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles could miss the rest of the season with a suspected stress fracture in his foot sustained against Spurs last weekend.
Callum Wilson is available after two months out with a torn hamstring, while Andy Carroll is also back in training after a muscle problem.
Ryan Fraser is likely to miss out with a calf complaint and Fabian Schar is still injured.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
A win would be a massive boost for Newcastle in their relegation battle. Similarly for Burnley, a victory for them would as good as put them safe.
The Magpies were decent in their draw with Tottenham last weekend and I think they will build on that by getting something here. I just don't see Burnley being beaten though.
Prediction: 1-1
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Only one of the nine Premier League meetings has ended in an away victory - Newcastle's 2-1 win at Turf Moor in November 2018.
- Burnley could win back-to-back top-flight home games against the Magpies for the first time since 1968.
Burnley
- Burnley could set an outright Premier League record of six consecutive home draws.
- They have only won one of their past seven league matches, drawing four and losing two.
- The Clarets have failed to score a second-half goal in any of their six most recent league games.
- No side has managed fewer sequences of 10 or more passes in the Premier League this season than Burnley's total of 123.
- Chris Wood could score in four consecutive Premier League appearances for Burnley for only the second time.
- Jay Rodriguez is one short of 100 career league goals.
Newcastle United
- Newcastle are on a seven-match winless Premier League run, drawing four and losing three.
- Only Sheffield United have lost more away league games than Newcastle's nine this season.
- Newcastle's tally of 10 points in 2021 is a joint league-low with Southampton.
- The Magpies have failed to score in seven of their past nine Premier League away matches.
- Steve Bruce has lost all three of his Premier League away fixtures as a manager against Burnley.
- Dwight Gayle is one short of 100 league appearances for Newcastle.