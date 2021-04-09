Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jose Mourinho was unhappy with his team's performance in the 2-2 draw with Newcastle United

TEAM NEWS

Spurs could welcome back defenders Toby Alderweireld and Serge Aurier, who were omitted last week because they missed a Covid-19 test.

Full-backs Ben Davies and Matt Doherty remain out.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful Luke Shaw will be fit despite his half-time withdrawal during Thursday's win in Granada.

Marcus Rashford continues to play with an ankle injury, while Anthony Martial could be out for the season.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

When Tottenham beat Manchester United 6-1 at Old Trafford on 4 October it wasn't even the craziest result of the day - that was Villa's 7-2 win over Liverpool.

I'm not expecting the same kind of scoreline this time. United have really tightened up against other teams in the top six, but I'm still going for another Spurs win.

A draw is not much good to Jose Mourinho's side after they dropped points against Newcastle last week, and we might just see a reaction to his comments about their poor defensive display at St James' Park.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham are seeking a league double over Manchester United for the first time since the 1989-90 season.

Spurs have won just six of their 28 Premier League home games against United - but three of those wins have come in the past five seasons.

Manchester United's solitary victory in their past eight league visits to Spurs came at Wembley in January 2019 (D4, L3).

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have won five consecutive home games in all competitions, scoring at least twice in each victory.

However, Spurs have lost five successive league matches against other established top-six teams.

They have lost nine league fixtures this term - Jose Mourinho has never been beaten 10 times in a league season during his managerial career.

Mourinho has never lost a home match against Manchester United (W5, D5). He could become the first former Manchester United manager to complete a league double over the club since Dave Sexton with Coventry in 1981-82.

Harry Kane needs one goal to reach 20 in a Premier League season for the fifth time.

Kane or Son Heung-min have either scored or assisted 40 of Tottenham's 51 league goals this season.

Manchester United