Robinson came on for Branislav Ivanovic in the 37th minute against Chelsea

West Bromwich Albion have contacted West Midlands Police after striker Callum Robinson was subjected to racist abuse on social media after Saturday's 5-2 win against Chelsea.

Robinson, 26, came off the bench to score twice in the shock victory for relegation-threatened West Brom.

West Brom said they were "appalled by the messages" sent to the Republic of Ireland forward on Instagram.

The club will be "seeking the toughest available legal punishment".

"It is deeply disturbing that scoring two goals in a football match can provoke a reaction of this kind," a club statement added.

Robinson is the latest footballer - following players such as Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Lauren and Reece James, and West Brom team-mate Romaine Sawyers - to be racially abused on social media in recent months.

Last week, South Wales Police said they were investigating after Wales players Ben Cabango and Rabbi Matondo were racially abused.