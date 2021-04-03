Spanish Copa del Rey
Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao0Real SociedadReal Sociedad1

Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad

Line-ups

Ath Bilbao

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Simón
  • 18De Marcos
  • 5Álvarez
  • 4MartínezBooked at 62mins
  • 17Berchiche
  • 12Berenguer Remiro
  • 27VencedorSubstituted forLópezat 68'minutes
  • 14García CarrilloBooked at 35mins
  • 10Muniain
  • 22García
  • 9Williams

Substitutes

  • 3Núñez
  • 6Vesga
  • 7Gómez
  • 8López
  • 13Ezkieta
  • 15Lekue
  • 20Villalibre
  • 21Capa
  • 24Balenziaga

Real Sociedad

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Remiro
  • 18Gorosabel
  • 5Zubeldia
  • 24Le Normand
  • 20Monreal
  • 21Silva
  • 36Zubimendi
  • 8Merino
  • 7Portugués Manzanera
  • 19Isak
  • 10Oyarzabal

Substitutes

  • 6Elustondo
  • 9Fernández
  • 11Januzaj
  • 12Muñoz
  • 15Sagnan
  • 16Guevara
  • 22Barrenetxea
  • 25Bautista
  • 34Ayesa
Referee:
Xavier Estrada Fernández

Match Stats

Home TeamAth BilbaoAway TeamReal Sociedad
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home3
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away16

