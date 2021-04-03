Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad

Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao0Real SociedadReal Sociedad1
Line-ups
Ath Bilbao
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Simón
- 18De Marcos
- 5Álvarez
- 4MartínezBooked at 62mins
- 17Berchiche
- 12Berenguer Remiro
- 27VencedorSubstituted forLópezat 68'minutes
- 14García CarrilloBooked at 35mins
- 10Muniain
- 22García
- 9Williams
Substitutes
- 3Núñez
- 6Vesga
- 7Gómez
- 8López
- 13Ezkieta
- 15Lekue
- 20Villalibre
- 21Capa
- 24Balenziaga
Real Sociedad
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Remiro
- 18Gorosabel
- 5Zubeldia
- 24Le Normand
- 20Monreal
- 21Silva
- 36Zubimendi
- 8Merino
- 7Portugués Manzanera
- 19Isak
- 10Oyarzabal
Substitutes
- 6Elustondo
- 9Fernández
- 11Januzaj
- 12Muñoz
- 15Sagnan
- 16Guevara
- 22Barrenetxea
- 25Bautista
- 34Ayesa
- Referee:
- Xavier Estrada Fernández
Match Stats
Home TeamAth BilbaoAway TeamReal Sociedad
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away16