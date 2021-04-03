Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jordan Stewart scores early for Linfield at Stangmore Park

Linfield move nine points clear after Jordan Stewart's early secures a 1-0 win in the top versus bottom game against Dungannon Swifts.

Jordan Stewart tapped in from Matthew Clarke's low cross for the only goal after four minutes.

The hosts were impressive in possession but rarely threatened an equaliser.

NI striker Shayne Lavery cut inside before firing home in injury-time to seal the victory as the Blues stayed on course to retain the title.

As with last Saturday it was a case of nearest challengers Coleraine dropping points and the champions capitalising with a victory a couple of hours later.

It was a 10th straight win for Linfield at Dungannon but the Swifts ensured this was no stroll at a sunny Stangmore Park.

Off the mark

A clinical move gave David Healy's men the perfect start - Navid Nasseri picked out Clarke on the overlap and his pinpoint cross was turned in by Stewart at the backpost.

Dungannon had conceded nine goals in their last two games but they did not wilt after the early setback and began to boss possession.

Shayne Lavery celebrates making it 2-0 to Linfield in Saturday evening's match against Dungannon

However, they couldn't turn it into clearcut chances and Ben Gallagher came closest in the first half with two off-target efforts.

Former NI keeper Roy Carroll kept out fierce strikes from Lavery and Nasseri while it was quiet night at the other end for Chris Johns.

Gallagher was the only source of danger for the Swifts and he headed over from a free-kick before rifling into the side-netting later in the second half.

Linfield probed for a second goal with Carroll denying Kirk Millar, Christy Mazinga drilling over and Niall Quinn curling a free-kick wide before Lavery landed the killer blow in added time.

Mazinga picked out the bustling forward and Lavery beat his marker before delivering a nearpost finish past Carroll.

Linfield continue their march towards a third straight Premiership triumph while it's now six defeats from seven games for new Dungannon boss Dean Shiels.