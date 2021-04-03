Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Leaders Queen's Park moved 10 points clear at the top of League 2 after a 1-0 win over Stirling Albion.

A first-half own goal by Daryll Meggatt proved enough to give the hosts, still unbeaten this season, another victory.

Elgin moved above Stirling into third after a 3-0 win at Annan Athletic through goals from Russell Dingwall, Brian Cameron and Smart Osadolor.

Ryan Stevenson's 11th-minute penalty earned Albion Rovers a 1-0 victory at fellow strugglers Cowdenbeath.