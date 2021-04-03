Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Clyde caused a minor Scottish Cup shock after Barry Cuddihy's goal secured a 1-0 win against Championship Ayr United.

Cuddihy's strike put the League 1 side ahead in the fourth minute.

Stranraer looked as though they might be Brora Rangers' next cup scalp, trailing 1-0 to Hearts' victors before securing a 3-1 victory in extra-time.

Morton came from behind to beat East Fife 2-1 in extra-time, Montrose defeated Fraserburgh 4-2 and Forfar won on penalties against Edinburgh City.

The sides had drawn 2-2 at Station Park following extra-time.

Ouzy See put the capital side in front only for Jordan Allan to level, but Lee Hamilton's overhead kick gave them a 2-1 half-time lead.

Roberto Nditi scored in the fourth minute of added time and Forfar's Hamish Thomson was sent off in extra-time for a foul on Josh Campbell.

In the shootout, Craig Thomson's miss proved crucial as Scott Fenwick and Daniel Scally converted to send the hosts through 5-3 on penalties.

Kevin Smith's strike gave East Fife a second-half lead against Greenock Morton but Sean McGinty's penalty, following a Ross Davidson handball, forced extra-time.

Robbie Muirhead's impressive strike in the 112th minute won it for Morton.

Fraserburgh temporarily led Montrose after Gary Harris' penalty and Scott Barbour's shot gave them a 2-1 advantage.

Chris Mochrie had put the visitors in front and they were level by the break through Graham Webster.

Russell McLean and Lewis Milne scored second-half goals to secure a fifth-round berth for Stewart Petrie's side.

At Dudgeon Park, Dale Gillespie's first-half penalty, following Ayrton Sonkur's foul on Andrew MacRae, put Brora in command. Sonkur redeemed himself with an 88th-minute header for 1-1.

Matt Yates scored in the first half of extra-time and Thomas Orr in the second to give League Two Stranraer victory.