Burnley finished 10th in the Premier League last season

Burnley broke even despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the club's latest accounts show.

Profits before tax declined from £5m in the previous accounts to break even in the 13 months to 31 July 2020.

That was despite the three-month suspension of the Premier League and games without fans when it returned.

"With the season completed without fans in the stadium there were also wider financial impacts including significant broadcaster rebate," the club said.

The statement added that extending the season to mid-July added £9m of costs.

"Overall, the loss of income associated with the Covid-19 pandemic amounted to roughly £10.5m."

Wages grew from £87m the previous year to £94m and despite finishing 10th in the Premier League last season, turnover for the financial year decreased slightly from the previous year, from £138m to £134m.

Burnley sit 15th in the Premier League table, seven points above the relegation zone with nine games remaining.

American investment group ALK Capital took over the club in December and in the accounts the new owners say they are prepared should the side be relegated to the Championship.

"This risk is managed by incorporating clauses into player contracts which would lead to a significant reduction in player salaries in the event of relegation," chairman Alan Pace said.

The accounts also contain details of how the club aims to become more sustainable: "All new equipment purchases or stadium and facility upgrades are procured with energy reduction in mind.

"Existing infrastructure is under constant review to seek out opportunities for more energy efficient alternatives. Recent improvements include replacing office space lighting with LED alternatives and replacing diesel-fuelled company vehicles with hybrid vehicles."