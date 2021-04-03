German Bundesliga
RB LeipzigRB Leipzig0Bayern MunichBayern Munich1

RB Leipzig 0-1 Bayern Munich: Leon Goretzka scores as visitors move seven points clear

Leon Goretzka celebrates
Leon Goretzka has scored seven goals in all competitions this season

Bayern Munich moved seven points clear, and a step closer to a ninth successive Bundesliga title, with a win over closest rivals RB Leipzig.

Midfielder Leon Goretzka scored the winner, drilling a Thomas Muller cutback into the top right corner.

Marcel Sabitzer came closest for Leipzig, forcing Manuel Neuer to tip over from distance.

Bayern continue their Champions League defence in the quarter-finals against Paris St-Germain on Wednesday.

Leipzig are all but guaranteed to qualify for the Champions League for a third successive season, as they hold a 14-point lead over fifth-placed Borussia Dortmund, who lost against Eintracht Frankfurt earlier on Saturday.

Bayern, who are without star striker Robert Lewandowski for up to a month with a knee injury, host Union Berlin next Saturday (14:30 BST), while Leipzig travel to Werder Bremen at the same time.

The assistant referee uses Manuel Neuer's towel to try and fix a hole in the net
The game was delayed for almost five minutes before kick-off because of a hole in the side netting of the Bayern Munich goal. Manuel Neuer's towel was initially used to try to solve the issue, before cable ties fixed it.

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 4Orban
  • 5UpamecanoBooked at 61mins
  • 16Klostermann
  • 14AdamsSubstituted forHwang Hee-Chanat 82'minutes
  • 22MukieleBooked at 26mins
  • 25OlmoSubstituted forPoulsenat 73'minutesSubstituted forKonatéat 88'minutes
  • 7SabitzerBooked at 38mins
  • 8HaidaraSubstituted forSørlothat 74'minutes
  • 18Nkunku
  • 10ForsbergSubstituted forKluivertat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Konaté
  • 9Poulsen
  • 11Hwang Hee-Chan
  • 13Tschauner
  • 19Sørloth
  • 20Samardzic
  • 21Kluivert
  • 33Martínez
  • 39Henrichs

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 4Süle
  • 27Alaba
  • 21HernándezBooked at 81mins
  • 6KimmichBooked at 33mins
  • 18GoretzkaSubstituted forMusialaat 72'minutes
  • 10SanéSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 81'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 29ComanSubstituted forGnabryat 72'minutes
  • 13Choupo-Moting

Substitutes

  • 7Gnabry
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 20Sarr
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 28Oliveira Dantas
  • 32Scott
  • 35Nübel
  • 42Musiala
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamRB LeipzigAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home14
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away9

