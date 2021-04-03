Match ends, RB Leipzig 0, FC Bayern München 1.
Bayern Munich moved seven points clear, and a step closer to a ninth successive Bundesliga title, with a win over closest rivals RB Leipzig.
Midfielder Leon Goretzka scored the winner, drilling a Thomas Muller cutback into the top right corner.
Marcel Sabitzer came closest for Leipzig, forcing Manuel Neuer to tip over from distance.
Bayern continue their Champions League defence in the quarter-finals against Paris St-Germain on Wednesday.
Leipzig are all but guaranteed to qualify for the Champions League for a third successive season, as they hold a 14-point lead over fifth-placed Borussia Dortmund, who lost against Eintracht Frankfurt earlier on Saturday.
Bayern, who are without star striker Robert Lewandowski for up to a month with a knee injury, host Union Berlin next Saturday (14:30 BST), while Leipzig travel to Werder Bremen at the same time.
Line-ups
RB Leipzig
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Gulácsi
- 4Orban
- 5UpamecanoBooked at 61mins
- 16Klostermann
- 14AdamsSubstituted forHwang Hee-Chanat 82'minutes
- 22MukieleBooked at 26mins
- 25OlmoSubstituted forPoulsenat 73'minutesSubstituted forKonatéat 88'minutes
- 7SabitzerBooked at 38mins
- 8HaidaraSubstituted forSørlothat 74'minutes
- 18Nkunku
- 10ForsbergSubstituted forKluivertat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Konaté
- 9Poulsen
- 11Hwang Hee-Chan
- 13Tschauner
- 19Sørloth
- 20Samardzic
- 21Kluivert
- 33Martínez
- 39Henrichs
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 4Süle
- 27Alaba
- 21HernándezBooked at 81mins
- 6KimmichBooked at 33mins
- 18GoretzkaSubstituted forMusialaat 72'minutes
- 10SanéSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 81'minutes
- 25Müller
- 29ComanSubstituted forGnabryat 72'minutes
- 13Choupo-Moting
Substitutes
- 7Gnabry
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 20Sarr
- 22Roca
- 23Nianzou
- 28Oliveira Dantas
- 32Scott
- 35Nübel
- 42Musiala
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 0, FC Bayern München 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.
Post update
Attempt saved. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Post update
Willi Orban (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Foul by Hwang Hee-Chan (RB Leipzig).
Post update
Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Ibrahima Konaté replaces Yussuf Poulsen because of an injury.
Post update
Offside, RB Leipzig. Alexander Sørloth tries a through ball, but Yussuf Poulsen is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig).
Post update
Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Alexander Sørloth (RB Leipzig).
Post update
Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.
Post update
Offside, FC Bayern München. Javi Martínez tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, FC Bayern München. Benjamin Pavard tries a through ball, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Justin Kluivert (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.