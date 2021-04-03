Italian Serie A
BolognaBologna0Inter MilanInter Milan1

Bologna 0-1 Inter Milan: Romelu Lukaku goal sees Inter go eight points clear

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku became the seventh player to score 20 or more Serie A goals in two consecutive campaigns for Inter Milan

Inter Milan went eight points clear at the top of Serie A thanks to Romelu Lukaku's first-half effort away to Bologna.

Lukaku tapped home in the 31st minute after his powerful header was initially kept out by keeper Federico Ravaglia.

Bologna offered little in response, while Inter's Lautaro Martinez struck the post after 50 minutes.

The win means Antonio Conte's take another step towards their first league title since 2009-10.

Elsewhere, title rivals Milan could only rescue a late point against Sampdoria on Saturday.

Line-ups

Bologna

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 34Ravaglia
  • 14TomiyasuSubstituted forDe Silvestriat 34'minutesBooked at 61mins
  • 23Larangeira
  • 5SoumaoroBooked at 31mins
  • 35DijksSubstituted forJuwaraat 80'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 30Schouten
  • 8DomínguezSubstituted forSvanbergat 69'minutes
  • 11Skov OlsenSubstituted forOrsoliniat 80'minutes
  • 21Soriano
  • 10SansoneSubstituted forVignatoat 69'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 99Barrow

Substitutes

  • 1da Costa Júnior
  • 7Orsolini
  • 16Poli
  • 18Baldursson
  • 26Antov
  • 29De Silvestri
  • 32Svanberg
  • 43Faragò
  • 55Vignato
  • 80Juwara

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 13RanocchiaBooked at 53mins
  • 95BastoniBooked at 86mins
  • 2Hakimi
  • 23BarellaSubstituted forVecinoat 90+2'minutes
  • 77BrozovicBooked at 86mins
  • 24EriksenSubstituted forGagliardiniat 61'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 15YoungSubstituted forDarmianat 71'minutes
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 6de Vrij
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 12Sensi
  • 22Vidal
  • 27Padelli
  • 36Darmian
  • 97Radu
  • 99Pinamonti
Referee:
Piero Giacomelli

Match Stats

Home TeamBolognaAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home12
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home17
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bologna 0, Inter Milan 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bologna 0, Inter Milan 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Andrea Ranocchia.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino replaces Nicolò Barella.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna).

  6. Post update

    Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Matteo Darmian.

  8. Booking

    Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Musa Juwara (Bologna) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).

  11. Booking

    Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Booking

    Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Musa Barrow (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).

  15. Booking

    Musa Juwara (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Musa Juwara (Bologna).

  17. Post update

    Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emanuel Vignato (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Booking

    Emanuel Vignato (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Emanuel Vignato (Bologna).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd April 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan28215266264068
2AC Milan29186554342060
3Atalanta29177568363258
4Juventus28168456253156
5Napoli28182862323056
6Lazio2816484538752
7Roma2915685344951
8Hellas Verona29118103834441
9Sassuolo28101084746140
10Sampdoria29106133943-436
11Bologna2997133945-634
12Udinese2989123239-733
13Genoa29711113141-1032
14Fiorentina2979133646-1030
15Benevento2979133054-2430
16Spezia2978143753-1629
17Torino28412124152-1124
18Cagliari2957173150-1922
19Parma29311152856-2820
20Crotone2943223574-3915
View full Italian Serie A table

