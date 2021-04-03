Italian Serie A
TorinoTorino2JuventusJuventus2

Torino 2-2 Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo rescues point for Juve in Turin derby

Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo has scored 30 goals for Juventus this season

Cristiano Ronaldo rescued a point for Juventus at rivals Torino in the Turin derby.

Midfielder Federico Chiesa opened the scoring for Juve in the 13th minute before Antonio Sanabria equalised midway through the first half.

Sanabria put Torino in front 13 seconds after the restart, doubling his tally after a defensive lapse.

But Ronaldo headed home a 79th-minute leveller after a VAR review with the forward initially flagged offside.

Juventus are now nine points behind Inter Milan in fourth, with the Serie A leaders facing Bologna in the late kick-off at 19:45 BST.

Struggling Torino stay 17th, two points above the relegation zone, and have gone 14 games without defeating their city neighbours.

Line-ups

Torino

Formation 3-5-2

  • 39Sirigu
  • 5Izzo
  • 3Silva Nascimento
  • 99Buongiorno
  • 27Vojvoda
  • 88RincónBooked at 59minsSubstituted forLukicat 66'minutes
  • 38Mandragora
  • 24VerdiSubstituted forBaselliat 87'minutes
  • 15AnsaldiBooked at 42mins
  • 19SanabriaBooked at 83mins
  • 9BelottiSubstituted forZazaat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Lukic
  • 8Baselli
  • 10Gojak
  • 11Zaza
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 18Ujkani
  • 26Bonazzoli
  • 29Murru
  • 32Milinkovic-Savic
  • 33Nkoulou
  • 45Ferigra
  • 77Linetty

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 16Ju CuadradoBooked at 68mins
  • 4de Ligt
  • 3Chiellini
  • 12Lobo SilvaSubstituted forRabiotat 87'minutes
  • 44KulusevskiSubstituted forBernardeschiat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 13DaniloSubstituted forRamseyat 71'minutes
  • 30Bentancur
  • 22Chiesa
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 9Morata

Substitutes

  • 8Ramsey
  • 25Rabiot
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 36Di Pardo
  • 37Dragusin
  • 38Frabotta
  • 41Fagioli
  • 45Israel
  • 53Andrade Sanches Correia
  • 59De Marino
Referee:
Michael Fabbri

Match Stats

Home TeamTorinoAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home10
Away22
Shots on Target
Home6
Away8
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home16
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Torino 2, Juventus 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Torino 2, Juventus 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Torino. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daniele Baselli (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).

  6. Post update

    Sasa Lukic (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Booking

    Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Torino. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Antonio Sanabria (Torino) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mergim Vojvoda with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Rolando Mandragora (Torino).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Cristian Ansaldi.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Torino. Daniele Baselli replaces Simone Verdi.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Adrien Rabiot replaces Alex Sandro.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sasa Lukic (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rolando Mandragora.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Álvaro Morata (Juventus).

  18. Post update

    Sasa Lukic (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey with a cross.

  20. Booking

    Antonio Sanabria (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

