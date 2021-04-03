Last updated on .From the section European Football

Norway international Jens Petter Hauge has scored five goals for AC Milan this season

AC Milan scored an 87th-minute leveller against 10-man Sampdoria to keep their faint Serie A title hopes alive.

Substitute Jens Petter Hauge rescued Stefano Pioli's side, finding the bottom corner in the closing stages.

Sampdoria had opened the scoring through Fabio Quagliarella in the 57th minute before Adrien Silva was shown a second yellow minutes later.

Milan are now five points off league leaders Inter Milan, having played two games more.

Inter face Bologna on Saturday (19:45 BST).