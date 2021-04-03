Italian Serie A
AC MilanAC Milan1SampdoriaSampdoria1

AC Milan 1-1 Sampdoria: Late Jens Petter Hauge goal rescues point for Milan

Jens Petter Hauge
Norway international Jens Petter Hauge has scored five goals for AC Milan this season

AC Milan scored an 87th-minute leveller against 10-man Sampdoria to keep their faint Serie A title hopes alive.

Substitute Jens Petter Hauge rescued Stefano Pioli's side, finding the bottom corner in the closing stages.

Sampdoria had opened the scoring through Fabio Quagliarella in the 57th minute before Adrien Silva was shown a second yellow minutes later.

Milan are now five points off league leaders Inter Milan, having played two games more.

Inter face Bologna on Saturday (19:45 BST).

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 56SaelemaekersBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKaluluat 45'minutes
  • 24Kjaer
  • 23Tomori
  • 19Hernández
  • 4BennacerBooked at 50minsSubstituted forTonaliat 60'minutes
  • 79Kessié
  • 7Castillejo AzuagaSubstituted forHaugeat 74'minutes
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 33KrunicSubstituted forRebicat 60'minutes
  • 11Ibrahimovic

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Dalot
  • 8Tonali
  • 12Rebic
  • 15Hauge
  • 18Meité
  • 20Kalulu
  • 46Gabbia
  • 90A Donnarumma

Sampdoria

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Audero
  • 24Bereszynski
  • 21Tonelli
  • 15ColleyBooked at 32mins
  • 3AugelloSubstituted forYoshidaat 89'minutes
  • 87CandrevaBooked at 73minsSubstituted forLérisat 90'minutes
  • 18ThorsbyBooked at 39mins
  • 5Adrien SilvaBooked at 59mins
  • 38DamsgaardSubstituted forVerreat 90'minutes
  • 23GabbiadiniSubstituted forAskildsenat 62'minutes
  • 27QuagliarellaSubstituted forKeitaat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Verre
  • 10Keita
  • 11Ramírez
  • 14Jankto
  • 16Askildsen
  • 19Regini
  • 20La Gumina
  • 22Yoshida
  • 25Ferrari
  • 26Léris
  • 30Ravaglia
  • 34Letica
Referee:
Marco Piccinini

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamSampdoria
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home14
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Milan 1, Sampdoria 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Milan 1, Sampdoria 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Milan. Sandro Tonali tries a through ball, but Ante Rebic is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Theo Hernández (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Keita Baldé (Sampdoria).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ante Rebic (Milan).

  7. Post update

    Lorenzo Tonelli (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Kessié.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Franck Kessié (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Pierre Kalulu (Milan).

  11. Post update

    Valerio Verre (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Sampdoria. Valerio Verre replaces Mikkel Damsgaard.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Sampdoria. Mehdi Léris replaces Antonio Candreva.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Sampdoria. Maya Yoshida replaces Tommaso Augello.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Simon Kjaer (Milan).

  16. Post update

    Keita Baldé (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sandro Tonali.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Milan 1, Sampdoria 1. Jens Petter Hauge (Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Milan. Hakan Calhanoglu tries a through ball, but Ante Rebic is caught offside.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Sampdoria. Keita Baldé replaces Fabio Quagliarella.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd April 2021

  • AC MilanAC Milan1SampdoriaSampdoria1
  • AtalantaAtalanta1UdineseUdinese0
  • BeneventoBenevento1ParmaParma0
  • CagliariCagliari0Hellas VeronaHellas Verona0
  • GenoaGenoa1FiorentinaFiorentina0
  • LazioLazio0SpeziaSpezia0
  • NapoliNapoli2CrotoneCrotone0
  • SassuoloSassuolo0RomaRoma0
  • TorinoTorino17:00JuventusJuventus
  • BolognaBologna19:45Inter MilanInter Milan

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan27205265263965
2AC Milan29186554342060
3Atalanta29177566343258
4Napoli28182860293156
5Juventus27167454233155
6Roma2915685142951
7Lazio2815584337650
8Sassuolo28101084544140
9Hellas Verona29109103634239
10Sampdoria29106133943-436
11Bologna2897123944-534
12Genoa29810113140-934
13Udinese2989123037-733
14Spezia2979133651-1530
15Benevento2979132852-2430
16Fiorentina2978143546-1129
17Torino27411123950-1123
18Cagliari2958163148-1723
19Parma29311152654-2820
20Crotone2943223272-4015
View full Italian Serie A table

