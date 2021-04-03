Last updated on .From the section Irish

Donnelly's first-half opener was a delightful curler into the top corner

A Rory Donnelly double helped Glentoran to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Portadown at the Oval.

Robbie McDaid and substitute Andy Mitchell also scored as the Glens made it four wins in a row to remain in the Premiership title hunt.

It moved Mick McDermott's third-placed side to within three points of Coleraine with a game in hand.

The Ports offered very little going forward as the Glens won what was a low-key match in east Belfast.

It was a fourth consecutive defeat for Matthew Tipton's men, who remain in 10th place in the top-flight table, three points behind above basement team Dungannon Swifts.

Donnelly's opener came in the 35th minute after Portadown disputed a free-kick given for a foul on Luke McCullough, from which home full-back Caolan Marron was able to play a ball down the line to Donnelly.

The former Cliftonville forward cut inside, looked up and unleashed an exquisite left-foot curler from 20 yards that beat stand-in Ports goalkeeper Gareth Buchanan and nestled in the far top corner.

McDaid, who was returning to the side after injury, grabbed the second on 65 minutes when the visitors failed to clear an in-swinging Marcus Kane cross from the left, with the striker poking home at the back post after the visitors failed to clear.

Donnelly's second eight minutes from time was a more straightforward effort than his spectacular first, as he rose at the back post to nod home after substitute Jamie McDonagh delivered an inviting right-wing cross.

Having come off the bench, Mitchell then reminded McDermott of what he can do as he played a neat one-two with Donnelly before hitting a lovely curler of his own that found the bottom corner.

With the Bannsiders being held to a draw by Glenavon, the Glens took advantage to edge closer to Oran Kearney's men in the table.