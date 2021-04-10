National League
AltrinchamAltrincham15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
Venue: J. Davidson Stadium, England

Altrincham v FC Halifax Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Altrincham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Thompson
  • 24Senior
  • 19Ogle
  • 10Hancock
  • 6Moult
  • 5Hannigan
  • 8Williams
  • 11Ceesay
  • 25Mullarkey
  • 34Colclough
  • 9Piggott

Substitutes

  • 17Bell
  • 21Gould
  • 23Peers
  • 30Richman
  • 32Hardy

Halifax

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Johnson
  • 2King
  • 5Byrne
  • 8Green
  • 6Bradbury
  • 4Clarke
  • 11Williams
  • 31Maher
  • 7Allen
  • 10Earing
  • 9Hyde

Substitutes

  • 3Senior
  • 19Summerfield
  • 26Woods
  • 29Obiero
  • 40Renshaw
Referee:
Matthew Dicicco

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United31189451262563
2Hartlepool341710745311461
3Torquay31176850302057
4Stockport311410743261752
5Notts County29157741251652
6Chesterfield291531141281348
7Halifax30138948371147
8Wrexham311381040301047
9Eastleigh31121093631546
10Bromley311110104542343
11Boreham Wood3191483733441
12Aldershot31125144044-441
13Altrincham33118143741-441
14Maidenhead United28116114140139
15Solihull Moors30116133234-239
16Yeovil31116144549-439
17Dag & Red31107142940-1137
18Wealdstone3196164163-2233
19Woking2987142835-731
20Weymouth3186173547-1230
21King's Lynn2976163558-2327
22Barnet2934222272-5013
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC