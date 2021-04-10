National League
TorquayTorquay United15:00WeymouthWeymouth
Venue: Plainmoor, England

Torquay United v Weymouth

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Torquay

Formation 4-4-2

  • 33Covolan Cauagnari
  • 2Wynter
  • 16Sherring
  • 10Little
  • 31Lewis
  • 27Law
  • 8Hall
  • 12Randell
  • 7Lemonheigh-Evans
  • 9Wright
  • 11Andrews

Substitutes

  • 1MacDonald
  • 15Buse
  • 19Boden
  • 21Moxey
  • 25Waters

Weymouth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 29Ross
  • 8McCarthy
  • 12Morgan
  • 26Harfield
  • 21Mensah
  • 17Brooks
  • 24Revan
  • 16Robinson
  • 9Thomson
  • 18Dallas
  • 32Shields

Substitutes

  • 4Wakefield
  • 6Ngalo
  • 23Murray
  • 27Luque
  • 42Fonkeu
Referee:
Karl Evans

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United31189451262563
2Hartlepool341710745311461
3Torquay31176850302057
4Stockport311410743261752
5Notts County29157741251652
6Chesterfield291531141281348
7Halifax30138948371147
8Wrexham311381040301047
9Eastleigh31121093631546
10Bromley311110104542343
11Boreham Wood3191483733441
12Aldershot31125144044-441
13Altrincham33118143741-441
14Maidenhead United28116114140139
15Solihull Moors30116133234-239
16Yeovil31116144549-439
17Dag & Red31107142940-1137
18Wealdstone3196164163-2233
19Woking2987142835-731
20Weymouth3186173547-1230
21King's Lynn2976163558-2327
22Barnet2934222272-5013
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC