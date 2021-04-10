Torquay United v Weymouth

TorquayTorquay United15:00WeymouthWeymouth
Line-ups
Torquay
Formation 4-4-2
- 33Covolan Cauagnari
- 2Wynter
- 16Sherring
- 10Little
- 31Lewis
- 27Law
- 8Hall
- 12Randell
- 7Lemonheigh-Evans
- 9Wright
- 11Andrews
Substitutes
- 1MacDonald
- 15Buse
- 19Boden
- 21Moxey
- 25Waters
Weymouth
Formation 4-4-2
- 29Ross
- 8McCarthy
- 12Morgan
- 26Harfield
- 21Mensah
- 17Brooks
- 24Revan
- 16Robinson
- 9Thomson
- 18Dallas
- 32Shields
Substitutes
- 4Wakefield
- 6Ngalo
- 23Murray
- 27Luque
- 42Fonkeu
- Referee:
- Karl Evans
Match report to follow.