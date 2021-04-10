National League
EastleighEastleigh15:00WokingWoking
Venue: Silverlake Stadium, England

Eastleigh v Woking

Line-ups

Eastleigh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McDonnell
  • 2Partington
  • 6Boyce
  • 8Payne
  • 17Tomlinson
  • 5Bird
  • 20Hill
  • 4Miley
  • 7Bell-Baggie
  • 9Smith
  • 18House

Substitutes

  • 3Green
  • 11Smart
  • 19Hollands
  • 22Marriott
  • 24Blair

Woking

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Ross
  • 2Cook
  • 6Diarra
  • 18Dempsey
  • 10Kretzschmar
  • 8Ferdinand
  • 16Lofthouse
  • 21Block
  • 25Ashford
  • 26Loza
  • 30Dalby

Substitutes

  • 4Cooper
  • 9Smith
  • 15Skinner
  • 24Hamblin
  • 32Hodges
Referee:
Robert Whitton

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United31189451262563
2Hartlepool341710745311461
3Torquay31176850302057
4Stockport311410743261752
5Notts County29157741251652
6Chesterfield291531141281348
7Halifax30138948371147
8Wrexham311381040301047
9Eastleigh31121093631546
10Bromley311110104542343
11Boreham Wood3191483733441
12Aldershot31125144044-441
13Altrincham33118143741-441
14Maidenhead United28116114140139
15Solihull Moors30116133234-239
16Yeovil31116144549-439
17Dag & Red31107142940-1137
18Wealdstone3196164163-2233
19Woking2987142835-731
20Weymouth3186173547-1230
21King's Lynn2976163558-2327
22Barnet2934222272-5013
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

